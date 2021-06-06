SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Crews called to 11-hectare wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 4:43 pm
A new wildfire burning near Aschroft, B.C., seen on Sunday, June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A new wildfire burning near Aschroft, B.C., seen on Sunday, June 6, 2021. BC Wildfire Service

Crews were called to a new wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the 11-hectare Hat Creek Road fire was burning about 10 kilometres south of the community and west of Highway 1.

Twenty-six BC firefighters were on scene and supported by air tankers and one helicopter, the service said.

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning and said no structures were threatened.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Highway 1.

B.C.’s southern interior saw scorching hot temperatures last week, with several new heat records set in the Okanagan.

As of June 5, B.C. had recorded 281 wildfires this season, burning a total area of 2,164 hectares — most of it in the Kamloops fire centre.

