Three people from Winnipeg die from COVID-19, 221 new cases reported Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Three more Manitobans have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as the province added 221 new cases Sunday.

The province says the deaths are all from Winnipeg, and are all linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

They are a man in his 60s, and a man and woman in their 80s.

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

143 from the Winnipeg health region.

32 from the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

25 from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

12 from the Northern health region.

Nine from the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The rolling five-day test-positivity rate is at 12 per cent provincially, and 13 per cent in Winnipeg; both modest increases from the day before.

There are currently 4,069 active cases of the virus, while the death toll stands at 1,075.

Story continues below advertisement

309 individuals are in Manitoba hospitals, including 62 receiving intensive care.

Two patients who were receiving critical care in other provinces returned Saturday, dropping the number receiving care elsewhere to 37.

The vast majority are in Ontario, while two are in Alberta, and one is in Saskatchewan.

16 patients have been returned to Manitoba to date.

1,993 lab tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total to 52,751.