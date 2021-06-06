Menu

Fire

Winnipeg Firefighters battle house fire on St. Mary’s Road

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 1:23 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze in a home south of the Perimeter Highway.

Crews were called to a house on St. Mary’s Road near Christie Road around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a fire in the kitchen.

The blaze was brought under control by 7:15 p.m. Everyone inside the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Read more: 2 people, including a firefighter, brought to hospital in stable condition following Kate Street fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the fire is believed to be caused by a flammable object that was ignited by a nearby heat source.

They are offering a reminder to people on how to prevent kitchen fires:

  • Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains — should always be kept away from all heat sources (oven, stovetops, appliances, etc).
  • Always stay in the kitchen while cooking.
  • Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.
  • Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire.
