Winnipeg Firefighters battle house fire on St. Mary’s Road

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze in a home south of the Perimeter Highway.

Crews were called to a house on St. Mary’s Road near Christie Road around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a fire in the kitchen.

The blaze was brought under control by 7:15 p.m. Everyone inside the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the fire is believed to be caused by a flammable object that was ignited by a nearby heat source.

They are offering a reminder to people on how to prevent kitchen fires:

Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains — should always be kept away from all heat sources (oven, stovetops, appliances, etc).

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.

Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire.

Advertisement