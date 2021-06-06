SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 3 new cases, pushing to reach 75% vaccination rate to begin re-opening plan

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick needs higher COVID-19 vaccination numbers to begin its re-opening plan' New Brunswick needs higher COVID-19 vaccination numbers to begin its re-opening plan
WATCH: The first goalpost on New Brunswick’s “Path to Green” plan is fast approaching. Vaccination numbers need to reach a certain threshold before that plan can happen. But those are lagging behind, putting the province in danger of delaying the launch. Tim Roszell reports.

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — all of which are either travel related or involve close contacts of previously-reported cases.

One of the new cases is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and two are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

There have been 19 recoveries since Saturday, which brings the province’s number of active cases to 133. There are five patients in hospital, one of whom is hospitalized out of province.

Path to Green

The province has said repeatedly that the first phase of its re-opening plan, dubbed New Brunswick’s Path to Green, will come into effect when at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine. As well, hospitalizations will need to be low and all health zones will need to be at the Yellow alert level.

Most recently, public health has reported 69 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and over have now received a first dose. That translates to more than 478,000 people.

Read more: N.B. needs more than 14,000 to be vaccinated in order to begin loosening restrictions

A news conference is scheduled for Monday to update where the province stands.

“We are very thankful to all New Brunswickers who have stepped up to receive their first dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated so we can safely and confidently move forward to the brighter days we know are ahead.”

The province notes that thousands of appointments are available for Sunday and Monday for first doses.

A list of locations, including walk-in clinics, is available online.

As well, the province is sending questionnaires to residents who have returned to the province about their vaccination status. The information will support the province’s efforts to reach the 75 per cent target.

Temporary testing clinic in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor testing clinic has been set up at the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre.

The appointment-only clinic was set up in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with symptoms or was at a possible exposure site can request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswickers urged to get COVID-19 shot ahead of reopening' New Brunswickers urged to get COVID-19 shot ahead of reopening
New Brunswickers urged to get COVID-19 shot ahead of reopening
