COVID-19: N.B. reports 3 new cases, pushing to reach 75% vaccination rate to begin re-opening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — all of which are either travel related or involve close contacts of previously-reported cases.

One of the new cases is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and two are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

There have been 19 recoveries since Saturday, which brings the province’s number of active cases to 133. There are five patients in hospital, one of whom is hospitalized out of province.

Path to Green

The province has said repeatedly that the first phase of its re-opening plan, dubbed New Brunswick’s Path to Green, will come into effect when at least 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine. As well, hospitalizations will need to be low and all health zones will need to be at the Yellow alert level.

Story continues below advertisement

Most recently, public health has reported 69 per cent of New Brunswickers 12 and over have now received a first dose. That translates to more than 478,000 people.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday to update where the province stands.

“We are very thankful to all New Brunswickers who have stepped up to receive their first dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated so we can safely and confidently move forward to the brighter days we know are ahead.”

The province notes that thousands of appointments are available for Sunday and Monday for first doses.

A list of locations, including walk-in clinics, is available online.

As well, the province is sending questionnaires to residents who have returned to the province about their vaccination status. The information will support the province’s efforts to reach the 75 per cent target.

Temporary testing clinic in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor testing clinic has been set up at the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The appointment-only clinic was set up in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with symptoms or was at a possible exposure site can request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

1:56 New Brunswickers urged to get COVID-19 shot ahead of reopening New Brunswickers urged to get COVID-19 shot ahead of reopening