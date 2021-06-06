2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in death of missing New Brunswick man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of an Upper Cape man.

Jamie Leard, 38, was reported missing to police on May 28, and his abandoned vehicle was found on Main Street in Springhill, N.S. that same day.

He had been last seen at his home on Upper Cape Road two days earlier.

On June 3, police say they discovered human remains behind an abandoned mobile home on Quarry Road in Coburg, N.B., while searching the area as part of the investigation.

“We are still waiting for autopsy results and formal positive identification of the human remains located on June 3, however investigators have gathered enough information to determine that Jamie Leard died as a result of homicide,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the investigation on June 5. The woman was later released.

Yesterday, Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, appeared in Shediac Provincial Court remotely and were both charged with first-degree murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 9.

“The RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance and support during this investigation,” RCMP said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Jamie Leard’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”