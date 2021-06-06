Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in death of missing New Brunswick man

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 11:55 am
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit has determined that the suspicious disappearance of 38-year-old Jamie Leard of Upper Cape, N.B. was as a result of homicide. Two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection with his death. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit has determined that the suspicious disappearance of 38-year-old Jamie Leard of Upper Cape, N.B. was as a result of homicide. Two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection with his death. Callum Smith / Global News

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of an Upper Cape man.

Jamie Leard, 38, was reported missing to police on May 28, and his abandoned vehicle was found on Main Street in Springhill, N.S. that same day.

He had been last seen at his home on Upper Cape Road two days earlier.

Read more: Police in northern N.B. say 14-year-old girl’s disappearance is suspicious, search underway

On June 3, police say they discovered human remains behind an abandoned mobile home on Quarry Road in Coburg, N.B., while searching the area as part of the investigation.

Trending Stories

“We are still waiting for autopsy results and formal positive identification of the human remains located on June 3, however investigators have gathered enough information to determine that Jamie Leard died as a result of homicide,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the investigation on June 5. The woman was later released.

Yesterday, Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, appeared in Shediac Provincial Court remotely and were both charged with first-degree murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 9.

“The RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance and support during this investigation,” RCMP said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Jamie Leard’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagHomicide tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagHenry Alexander Joseph Pottie tagJamie Leard tagSean Patrick Patterson tagUpper Cape Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers