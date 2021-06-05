Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hedge fire in Glenmore extends to house before being extinguished

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 8:17 pm
Firefighters inspect soffits of a house along Wyndham Crescent in Glenmore following a hedge fire on Saturday. View image in full screen
Firefighters inspect soffits of a house along Wyndham Crescent in Glenmore following a hedge fire on Saturday. Randy Millis

Firefighters in Kelowna extinguished a hedge fire that extended to a nearby house on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened along the 100 block of Wyndham Crescent, in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

The house sustained damage, with the Kelowna Fire Department saying the fire got into the attic while also scorching the home’s soffits.

Read more: Lightning strikes Calgary school, setting fire on roof

The neighbouring house was also damaged, with melted siding.

The KFD believes the fire was started by someone cutting concrete, with sparks igniting the hedge.

Six KFD vehicles were on scene, including four fire engines.

Click to play video: '2 trailers, 3 cabins burned in lakefront fire' 2 trailers, 3 cabins burned in lakefront fire
2 trailers, 3 cabins burned in lakefront fire

“It’s getting real dry out there,” KFD platoon captain Steve Roshinsky told Global News. “We all know what the Okanagan brings in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to be careful. And if you’re going to do stuff around that type of hedge, it’s a good idea to wet everything down before you start with any type of machinery.”

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna Fire Department tagGlenmore taghedge fire tagGlenmore neighbourhood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers