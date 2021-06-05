Hedge fire in Glenmore extends to house before being extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Kelowna extinguished a hedge fire that extended to a nearby house on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened along the 100 block of Wyndham Crescent, in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

The house sustained damage, with the Kelowna Fire Department saying the fire got into the attic while also scorching the home’s soffits.

The neighbouring house was also damaged, with melted siding.

The KFD believes the fire was started by someone cutting concrete, with sparks igniting the hedge.

Six KFD vehicles were on scene, including four fire engines.

0:54 2 trailers, 3 cabins burned in lakefront fire 2 trailers, 3 cabins burned in lakefront fire

“It’s getting real dry out there,” KFD platoon captain Steve Roshinsky told Global News. “We all know what the Okanagan brings in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to be careful. And if you’re going to do stuff around that type of hedge, it’s a good idea to wet everything down before you start with any type of machinery.”