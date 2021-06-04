Menu

Canada

Northern Manitoba First Nation fire hall engulfed in flames Thursday

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 3:28 pm
Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s fire hall caught fire Thursday night. No one was injured. View image in full screen
Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s fire hall caught fire Thursday night. No one was injured. Nelson House RCMP

A northern First Nation fire hall caught fire Thursday night, RCMP said Friday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Nelson House Mounties responded to billowing smoke coming from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s fire hall, where the fire department was working to douse flames that had engulfed the building.

RCMP said no one was injured in the fire and have not deemed it suspicious.

Mounties and the Officer of the Fire Commissioner are continuing to examine the incident.

