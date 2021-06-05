Checkmate: St. Thomas Police try out new checkered cruiser design

The St. Thomas Police Service is testing out a new checkered cruiser design in an effort to make its vehicles more visible.

In a statement, police say the Battenburg or checked design, uses the design and colours, alternating between light and dark to increase the visibility of the car.

The use of the blue and yellow in reflective paint has been proven to enhance safety for offers and the community, the statement read.

“Police officers need to be leaders, on the street engaging with the public, in an approachable and friendly manner. So why not brighten up our presence even further by having a fleet of high visibility and easily recognizable patrol cruisers,” said St. Thomas police Chief Chris Herridge.

Story continues below advertisement

If the design is well received, the department plans to roll it out to the entire fleet of community patrol vehicles.

The hope of the new design is that it will enhance public safety by making the vehicles more recognizable for drivers farther away and make police presence more visible, the statement read.

St. Thomas police say the design is also one used by the majority of emergency services throughout Europe, New Zealand, Australia and China.

“The Battenburg design is just another opportunity for the St. Thomas Police Service to collaborate with our community, using the right image and friendly visual messaging. It is a true reflection of who we really are and need to be,” said Herridge.