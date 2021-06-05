Menu

Canada

Londoners invited to walk, bike, enjoy ice cream Sunday in honour of city’s first female mayor

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 5, 2021 12:59 pm
CANADA - London Mayor Jane Bigelow stands beside the Queen in Victoria Park on June 27, 1973. View image in full screen
CANADA - London Mayor Jane Bigelow stands beside the Queen in Victoria Park on June 27, 1973. (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The family of the first London, Ont., female mayor is inviting Londoners to take a walk, ride a bike and enjoy some ice cream in her honour.

Jane Bigelow served as the mayor of London from 1972 to 1978.

Her daughter, Ann Bigelow, told 980 CFPL a memorial walk will be taking place on Sunday along the Jane Bigelow pathway, which the city named last summer.

Read more: Trailblazing London, Ont. politician Jane Bigelow has died

“We had hoped to get my mom out there, but we were never able to do it,” Ann said. “We were still hoping to get her out there this summer to see it, but unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”

The pathway runs from Wellington Road to Adelaide Street, just south of South Street.

Ann says the memorial walk combines two things her mother loved: the outdoors and ice cream.

“My mom was a big supporter of anything outdoors. She really believed that cities should be places for people than cars.”

Ann recalled Jane’s last few days, where she enjoyed eating ice cream at the hospital.

“We thought the perfect way to remember mom and for people in London who have appreciated all that she had done for the city is for us to have an ice cream event.”

The family is inviting everyone to bike or walk the pathway on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Read more: Canada getting first female vice chief of defence staff after military shake-up

“We have an ice cream truck that will be there serving ice cream courtesy of our family,” said Ann.

According to Ann, Jane underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering a fall. The family hoped for her to recovery, but she didn’t.

Jane passed away on June 1 at the age of 92.

