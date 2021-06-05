Menu

News

City of Vancouver investigating road tolls for trips to downtown core

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver to study Road Use Fee plan' City of Vancouver to study Road Use Fee plan
The City of Vancouver is another step closer to a plan to charge you for driving in the downtown core. As Kristen Robinson reports, the wheels have been set in motion for a "road use fee" in a part of the city hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

The City of Vancouver is moving a step closer to charging motorists a fee to drive in the downtown core.

The city has issued a request for proposals to conduct a feasibility study on a “road use fee” in the city centre.

The fee would be based on a variety of factors, including vehicle type, time of day, and traffic congestion.

Read more: Mobility pricing doomed to fail if it’s seen as unfair: report

It follows a report in 2018 from the regionally-focused Mobility Pricing Independent Commission, which concluded charging road tolls would be the most effective tool to reduce regional congestion, and that a “downtown cordon” would be an effective component to such a scheme.

That same report determined road pricing could generate up to $25 million per year to fund transit improvements.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver mobility pricing would cost drivers more' Metro Vancouver mobility pricing would cost drivers more
Metro Vancouver mobility pricing would cost drivers more – May 24, 2018

“What we want to be able to do in this phase is really kind of do that forecasting. We need to have a deeper and better understanding of traffic and all mobility trends in a post-COVID recovery for the next five years,” Dale Bracewell, Vancouver’s manager of transportation planning, said.

The city said the initiative as a first step towards a regional road pricing system, and that the focus on the downtown core makes sense given it houses the central business district and is a destination for tourism and sporting events.

Trending Stories

Read more: Report says Metro Vancouver mobility pricing could cost you up to $8 per day

“That scale and geography is actually very comparative to Stockholm, London and Singapore,” Bracewell said, referring to other cities which have implemented downtown tolls.

The proposal has not been well received by some downtown businesses and business groups.

“This is just going to push traffic outside the downtown core, and it’s going to force businesses to move outside of the downtown core,” Sunan Spriggs, who owns CityLux Boutique in Downtown Vancouver, said.

Click to play video: 'Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers' Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers
Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers – Oct 28, 2020

It would be fairer to charge people based on how much they are driving, rather than where they are driving, she said.

“If this is really about reducing the carbon footprint, then we need to look at who’s actually contributing to it.”

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade CEO Bridgitte Anderson raised similar concerns, particularly amid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Mobility pricing plan will push people out of Metro Vancouver if approved: Delta Mayor

“Office occupancy in the downtown core is about 10 to 30 per cent, which includes many small and medium businesses that have been devastated by the impact and are trying to open now,” she said.

“They should be focused on the economic recovery and building back the downtown core and not spending resources figuring out how to keep people out.”

No bidder has yet been selected to conduct the feasibility study, and if road pricing were approved, the earliest it could be implemented would be 2026.

The City of Vancouver has set a goal of reducing carbon pollution by 50 per cent and having two-thirds of all trips into the city be by foot, bicycle or transit by 2030.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
