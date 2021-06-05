Search underway for woman swept away by fast-moving river in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway in B.C.’s Southern Interior for a woman who was swept away in a fast-moving river.

According to police, Amy Sabean, 43, is missing after the SUV she was driving went into the Similkameen River near Keremeos on Friday morning.

B.C. RCMP say Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer, and was being followed by a male associate in a separate vehicle, when the SUV left Ashnola Road and entered the fast-moving river.

When Sabean tried to get out of her vehicle, she was swept away.

Police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m., at approximately the four-to-five-kilometre mark towards Keremeos.

The man called 911 and search and rescue was immediately deployed, along with RCMP air support and several members of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Police say border agencies have been advised, since the search area is close to the American border.

RCMP added no suspicious activity is suspected, and that if anyone has any further information, or might have seen anything, to contact the police.