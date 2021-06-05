Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search underway for woman swept away by fast-moving river in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 11:46 am
Police say Amy Sabean, 43, is missing after the SUV she was driving went into the Similkameen River near Keremeos on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Police say Amy Sabean, 43, is missing after the SUV she was driving went into the Similkameen River near Keremeos on Friday morning. Global News

A search is underway in B.C.’s Southern Interior for a woman who was swept away in a fast-moving river.

According to police, Amy Sabean, 43, is missing after the SUV she was driving went into the Similkameen River near Keremeos on Friday morning.

B.C. RCMP say Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer, and was being followed by a male associate in a separate vehicle, when the SUV left Ashnola Road and entered the fast-moving river.

Read more: Evacuations, flood warnings as rivers rise in northwestern B.C.

When Sabean tried to get out of her vehicle, she was swept away.

Trending Stories

Police say the incident happened around 10:45 a.m., at approximately the four-to-five-kilometre mark towards Keremeos.

Story continues below advertisement

The man called 911 and search and rescue was immediately deployed, along with RCMP air support and several members of the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Click to play video: 'Off-road driving continues in delicate salmon habitat' Off-road driving continues in delicate salmon habitat
Off-road driving continues in delicate salmon habitat – Mar 5, 2021

Police say border agencies have been advised, since the search area is close to the American border.

RCMP added no suspicious activity is suspected, and that if anyone has any further information, or might have seen anything, to contact the police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagSearch and Rescue tagKeremeos tagsouthern interior tagBC Interior tagBC Southern Interior tagsimilkameen river tagriver search tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers