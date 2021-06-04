Menu

Environment

Calgarians advised to stay off Bow River due to high flow rates

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 5:09 pm
Calgary's Bow River pictured near the Peace Bridge on May 14, 2019. View image in full screen
Calgary's Bow River pictured near the Peace Bridge on May 14, 2019. Global News

Calgarians are being asked to stay off the Bow River, as higher than normal flow rates are expected.

Effective Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary issued a boating advisory for the Bow. People are advised against boating and all other watercraft activities while the advisory is in place.

“We are expecting ongoing high flows due to snowmelt and the possibility of thunderstorms in the catchment area throughout the weekend,” the city said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Read more: Severe thunderstorms set to hit Edmonton, central Alberta on Friday afternoon

Flooding over the riverbanks is not expected, according to the city, but pathways near the river may be affected. Residents can expect to see the water running faster down the river, making conditions near the Bow dangerous.

Click to play video: 'Snowpack above average for Bow River basin' Snowpack above average for Bow River basin
Snowpack above average for Bow River basin – May 12, 2021

Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatics team will monitor the rivers while the advisory is in place.

Residents are asked to keep their kids and pets away from the river and riverbanks as well, for safety reasons.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
