Calgarians advised to stay off Bow River due to high flow rates

Calgarians are being asked to stay off the Bow River, as higher than normal flow rates are expected.

Effective Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary issued a boating advisory for the Bow. People are advised against boating and all other watercraft activities while the advisory is in place.

“We are expecting ongoing high flows due to snowmelt and the possibility of thunderstorms in the catchment area throughout the weekend,” the city said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Flooding over the riverbanks is not expected, according to the city, but pathways near the river may be affected. Residents can expect to see the water running faster down the river, making conditions near the Bow dangerous.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department’s aquatics team will monitor the rivers while the advisory is in place.

Residents are asked to keep their kids and pets away from the river and riverbanks as well, for safety reasons.