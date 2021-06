COVID-19: 5 new cases for Peterborough area; active cases fall to 35

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday afternoon as active cases continue to decline.

In its update issued at 4:10 p.m., the health unit reported 35 active cases, down from 44 reported on Thursday afternoon. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 1,463 resolved cases (20 additional cases since Thursday), which make up 96.3 per cent of the 1,519 cumulative cases.

Variant cases increased slightly to 696, up from 692 reported 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday. There are three active outbreaks:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 31 after two staff members tested positive.

Workplace in Peterborough (#11): Declared on May 28. Case details not available.

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated. On Monday, the home reported the resident was removed from the home’s isolation unit and returned to her living quarters.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday afternoon:

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled June 15-17 at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

