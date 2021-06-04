More than 8,000 COVID-19 vaccinations done in Waterloo Region on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

There were 8,070 COVID-19 vaccinations in the area on Thursday — a new daily record for the area — according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

This smashes the previous record of 7,500 set on May 21 and also comes on the heels of the previous second and third-highest totals of 6,367 Thursday and 6,474 on Wednesday.

Overall, there have now been 343,874 vaccinations in Waterloo Region since the first one was provided on Dec. 22.

A total of 66.23 per cent of all adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 5.15 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

When taking into account the entire population, those numbers fall to 53.59 per cent and 4.08 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Duty-free stores struggling as borders remain shut Duty-free stores struggling as borders remain shut

The goal is to see at least 75 per cent of the population vaccinated which would in theory, achieve herd immunity.

The news was not nearly as good on the other side of the ledger though.

Waterloo Public Health reported 57 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of cases in the area to 16,127.

This causes the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to jump to 42.1.

Only 21 more people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 15,513.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in June, leaving the area with a death toll of 256.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases has also took a jump on Friday, to 348.

There are currently 18 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with 17 of those in need of intensive care. The latter number almost doubled from what was reported on Thursday.

The province has been seeing an overall downward trend in cases with lower case counts at the beginning of the week, despite a slight uptick at the week’s end. However, test positivity remains low. On Thursday, 840 new cases were recorded with 733 on Wednesday and 699 on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s report, 214 cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 69 in Durham Region, 59 in Ottawa, 57 in Porcupine Health Unit and 52 in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

York Region, typically in the higher end of the provincial case count, only recorded 31 new cases.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues