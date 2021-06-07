Okanagan weather: gradual warm-up through the week

After a cooler than average weekend, temperatures return to the 20s with some showers on Monday before climbing up even further through the week.
22 C is expected to be reached Tuesday afternoon with lingering clouds and a slight chance of showers across the region.
Mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers returns on Wednesday as daytime highs clamber up into the low-20s.
Trending Stories
Highs should stay in the mid-20s for the rest of the week with clouds and some sunny breaks possible.
Unsettled conditions are likely to linger into the second weekend of June with daytime highs in the mid-20s.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments