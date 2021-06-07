Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: gradual warm-up through the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:48 pm
A few more sprinkles are possible Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A few more sprinkles are possible Wednesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

After a cooler than average weekend, temperatures return to the 20s with some showers on Monday before climbing up even further through the week.

22 C is expected to be reached Tuesday afternoon with lingering clouds and a slight chance of showers across the region.

There is a chance of some spotty sprinkles Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of some spotty sprinkles Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers returns on Wednesday as daytime highs clamber up into the low-20s.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Highs should stay in the mid-20s for the rest of the week with clouds and some sunny breaks possible.

Unsettled conditions are likely to linger into the second weekend of June with daytime highs in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagSunshine tagBC weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers