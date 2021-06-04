OPP say they seized $1.3 million in cannabis plants from Stirling-Rawdon, Ont. grow-op

Send this page to someone via email

Central Hastings OPP confiscated thousands of cannabis plants in a drug raid in Stirling-Rawdon, Ont.

According to Central Hastings OPP, along with officers with the provincial joint forces cannabis team, searched a property on Cooke Road on Thursday morning.

During that raid, OPP seized 2,000 cannabis plants, which they estimate to be worth $1.3 million.

Police also arrested two people, Phuc Dau Mac, 66, of Markham, and Wei Kuan Lee, 59, of Toronto.

Both face charges of growing illicit cannabis, growing cannabis not within their own dwelling, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

The men were released on bail and are scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on Aug. 9.

