Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP say they seized $1.3 million in cannabis plants from Stirling-Rawdon, Ont. grow-op

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 7:47 pm
Central Hastings OPP say they seized 2,000 cannabis plants from an illegal grow-op in Stirling-Rawdon, Ont. The plants are estimated to be worth more than a million dollars. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say they seized 2,000 cannabis plants from an illegal grow-op in Stirling-Rawdon, Ont. The plants are estimated to be worth more than a million dollars. OPP

Central Hastings OPP confiscated thousands of cannabis plants in a drug raid in Stirling-Rawdon, Ont.

According to Central Hastings OPP, along with officers with the provincial joint forces cannabis team, searched a property on Cooke Road on Thursday morning.

Read more: Project Renewal strikes again in Belleville, seizes more than $20K in fentanyl

During that raid, OPP seized 2,000 cannabis plants, which they estimate to be worth $1.3 million.

Police also arrested two people, Phuc Dau Mac, 66, of Markham, and Wei Kuan Lee, 59, of Toronto.

Trending Stories

Both face charges of growing illicit cannabis, growing cannabis not within their own dwelling, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Click to play video: 'OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations' OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations
OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations – Oct 17, 2020

The men were released on bail and are scheduled to appear at a Belleville court on Aug. 9.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGrow Op tagillegal cannabis tagCannabis Grow-op tagStirling-Rawdon tagOPP cannabis tagstirling rawdon OPP tagcannabis grop op project renewal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers