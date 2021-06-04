6 people in hospital after Henderson and Peguis crash

A crash at Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail landed six people in hospital Thursday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a Ford Fusion was merging onto Henderson Highway when it collided with an SUV driving north, police said Friday.
The Ford caught fire after the collision. Paramedics brought both drivers and all four Ford passengers to hospital. They’re all in stable condition.
Trending Stories
Crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District sends two to hospital
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments