Traffic

6 people in hospital after Henderson and Peguis crash

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 3:09 pm
Six people are in hospital after a Ford Focus merged onto Henderson Highway, colliding with a northbound SUV. View image in full screen
Six people are in hospital after a Ford Focus merged onto Henderson Highway, colliding with a northbound SUV. Kevin Wesley/Facebook

A crash at Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail landed six people in hospital Thursday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a Ford Fusion was merging onto Henderson Highway when it collided with an SUV driving north, police said Friday.

The Ford caught fire after the collision. Paramedics brought both drivers and all four Ford passengers to hospital. They’re all in stable condition.

Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
