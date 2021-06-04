Menu

Economy

Saskatchewan increasing minimum wage to $11.81 on Oct. 1

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 1:57 pm
The provincial government will be increasing the minimum wage by 3.1 per cent in October. View image in full screen
The provincial government will be increasing the minimum wage by 3.1 per cent in October. Getty images

The Saskatchewan government announced on Friday that minimum wage will be increased to $11.81 on Oct. 1.

Read more: Sask. government extending small business emergency payment for extra month

The current minimum wage is $11.45 in the province, making this a 3.1 per cent increase. The wage is reviewed annually and calculated using an indexation formula.

The indexation formula “gives equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and Average Hourly Wage for Saskatchewan.”

The increase means employees working 40 hours per week will make $24,564.80 annually, before taxes.

Labour Relations Minister Don Morgan said COVID-19 has resulted in a difficult year and a half for Saskatchewan residents.

Read more: Saskatchewanians argue for and against higher minimum wage

“The provincial government has a strong framework in place to ensure that we are supporting both businesses and workers as we move into recovery after the pandemic.  As life returns to normal, sustainable and predictable increases to our minimum wage help ensure that everyone will be able to benefit from a strong and growing Saskatchewan in the future.”

More to come

Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagMinimum Wage tagDon Morgan tagMinimum Wage Saskatchewan taglabour relations saskatchewan tagminimum wage increase saskatchewan tag

