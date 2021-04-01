Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
ACORN
April 1 2021 4:09pm
01:45

Activists say minimum wage still too low in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Thursday saw New Brunswick increase minimum wage 5 cents and Nova Scotia kick its up 40. Activists in both provinces say, those figures need to be a lot higher.

Advertisement

Video Home