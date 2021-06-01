Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
central okanagan
June 1 2021 8:33pm
02:25

Minimum wage hike welcomed in Okanagan, but more needed, says B.C. Federation of Labour

B.C.’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike. Effective June 1,2021, the minimum wage in this province is now $15.20/hour. That is an increase $3.85 cents an hour from 2017 when the NDP government announced it would incrementally increase it over a four year period. And while many are welcoming the pay hike, not everyone is included and that has the BC. .Federation of Labour concerned. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Advertisement

Video Home