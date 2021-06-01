Minimum wage hike welcomed in Okanagan, but more needed, says B.C. Federation of Labour

B.C.’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike. Effective June 1,2021, the minimum wage in this province is now $15.20/hour. That is an increase $3.85 cents an hour from 2017 when the NDP government announced it would incrementally increase it over a four year period. And while many are welcoming the pay hike, not everyone is included and that has the BC. .Federation of Labour concerned. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.