2021 Ontario Hockey League draft presents challenges

The Ontario Hockey League‘s draft weekend starts Friday.

With the number one pick already being made, the Oshawa Generals are on the clock.

After lost seasons around the province, it’s been a challenge not only for teams to come up with their draft boards but also for eligible players to get on them.

“I’m just hoping a team will give me a chance,” said Matthew Martel, OHL goalie prospect.

Martel will be glued to his laptop over the next couple of days hoping to hear his name get called in the 2021 OHL draft.

“They can’t see what my true potential is and what I’m capable of and it’s hard to get out there and show them what I can do now as opposed to what I could two years ago,” said Martel.

After not being able to showcase his skills this season, the 15-year-old sent out a highlight tape to teams around the OHL.

“I’d rather come out and have them watch me in-game because it’s a better indication how I am as a player and how I can play but the video is the best we can do right now,” said Martel.

It’s been a busy month for Generals GM Roger Hunt and company narrowing down their draft board, as they get set to select second overall.

“We’ve had enough meetings now where we put enough lists together, we’ve cross-referenced enough. Is this the year where a mistake will be made somewhere along the line? Potentially,” said Hunt.

The Gens have 11 picks in the 15 rounds and Hunt says they’ll be making decisions on limited viewings.

“A kid that’s on the bubble or a late-round pick or lives in a remote area it’s going to be difficult because people just didn’t see you,” said Hunt.

Mike Kelly, Generals hockey operations director, says “you could have a second-rounder that goes in the fourth round.”

“We don’t know.”

Kelly oversees the Generals’ scouting. This is going to be his 23rd draft and possibly the one he’s needed the most help from coaches, agents and parents.

“There’s a lot of kids that can skate and all that but they do make a lot of mistakes and it’s so hard, you know, without games, but still, I will say one thing: there’s still a bunch of kids in Ontario and the United States that are real top-notch players,” said Kelly.

Only time will tell how the 2021 draft class will turn out but one thing’s for sure: everyone is hoping to return to gameplay next season. As of now, the OHL has scheduled its puck drop for Oct. 7.

As for Martel, he’s heard back from one team so far. He’s hoping his video has landed him on a lot more radars and just wants a shot at proving he could be that diamond in the rough for some team.