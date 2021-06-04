Menu

Canada

Legislature moves Egerton Ryerson painting, bust after Ontario NDP request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for educational institutions across Ontario to rename ‘Ryerson’ schools' Calls grow for educational institutions across Ontario to rename ‘Ryerson’ schools
WATCH ABOVE: Calls grow for educational institutions across Ontario to rename ‘Ryerson’ schools. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — The Ontario legislature has relocated a painting and bust of Egerton Ryerson following a request from the leader of the Opposition.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s office wrote to the legislature’s speaker requesting that the artwork, which was displayed outside her office, be moved.

Horwath’s office says the request was made in light of the discovery in Kamloops, B.C., of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school.

Read more: Calls grow to rename Ryerson institutions across Ontario

Ryerson was one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system, which sought to convert and assimilate Indigenous children into Canadian culture and saw them suffer widespread physical and sexual abuse.

Trending Stories

The painting and bust were moved to different spots in the legislature on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaker Ted Arnott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been growing calls this week to rename Ryerson University and remove a statue of Egerton Ryerson from the Toronto university’s campus after the Kamloops discovery.

Click to play video: 'Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication' Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication
Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication
© 2021 The Canadian Press
