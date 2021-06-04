SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records 279 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep falling

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec maps out plan for earlier second dose of vaccine against COVID-19' Quebec maps out plan for earlier second dose of vaccine against COVID-19
The Quebec government claims it has met its vaccination target ahead of schedule. An estimated 75 per cent of Quebec adults have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many are anxiously awaiting their second dose. As Raquel Fletcher reports, Quebecers will now be able to get their booster shots earlier than previously expected.

Quebec is reporting 279 new cases and four additional deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Friday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The latest daily count of new infections is the fifth day in a row that it is under the 300 mark, a number not seen in the province since mid-September 2020.

The vaccination rollout saw another 98,232 doses administered since the last report was issued. More than 5.9 million shots have been given since last December.

The government says 81,400 of the 90,500 Moderna doses expected this week were delivered Thursday. Over the course of the immunization campaign, Quebec has received more than 6.5 million doses of novel coronavirus vaccines.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec cuts interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 8 weeks

Hospitalizations also continue to be on the downswing in the province. There are 10 fewer patients for a total of 307.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, there are 67 people in intensive care, a drop of one from the previous day.

The latest screening information available shows 24,768 tests were given Wednesday.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen 371,361 cases. The pandemic has killed 11,148 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries, however, stand at 356,998.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec coronavirus tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers