Video link
Headline link
Health

Quebec cuts interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 8 weeks

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 12:23 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Quebec officials give update on COVID-19 immunization rollout

Quebec is cutting the wait time between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 16 to eight weeks and adults will be able to advance their appointments for their booster shots throughout the month of June.

The Health Ministry made the announcement mid-day Thursday for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

The decision to shorten the interval was made following advice from the province’s immunization committee, according to the ministry.

Quebec has already shortened the interval for AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week. But only people who are 45 years and older were able to get that vaccine amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting condition.

Read more: COVID-19 — Quebec’s two cities most affected by pandemic have lower vaccination rates

Health Minister Christian Dubé also presented the plan that would allow people to reschedule second-dose appointments.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

All adults will be able to bump of the date of their booster shots by the end of June. The province will gradually open registration by age starting with those 80 and older next week.

The province says 85,230 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of just over 5.8 million.

Click to play video: 'Will vaccine mixing take Canada into a two-shot summer?' Will vaccine mixing take Canada into a two-shot summer?
Will vaccine mixing take Canada into a two-shot summer?

With files from The Canadian Press

