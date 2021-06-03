Quebec cuts interval between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 8 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is cutting the wait time between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 16 to eight weeks and adults will be able to advance their appointments for their booster shots throughout the month of June.

The Health Ministry made the announcement mid-day Thursday for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

The decision to shorten the interval was made following advice from the province’s immunization committee, according to the ministry.

Quebec has already shortened the interval for AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week. But only people who are 45 years and older were able to get that vaccine amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting condition.

Health Minister Christian Dubé also presented the plan that would allow people to reschedule second-dose appointments.

Story continues below advertisement

All adults will be able to bump of the date of their booster shots by the end of June. The province will gradually open registration by age starting with those 80 and older next week.

The province says 85,230 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of just over 5.8 million.

7:33 Will vaccine mixing take Canada into a two-shot summer? Will vaccine mixing take Canada into a two-shot summer?

— With files from The Canadian Press