Crime

Kingston police seek suspect in attempted robbery of convenience store

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 10:37 am
Kingston police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a downtown convenience store late last month. No goods were actually stolen from the store. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a downtown convenience store late last month. No goods were actually stolen from the store. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local convenience store.

According to police, on the evening of May 20, a man entered a store on Bay Street in downtown Kingston.

He pickup up several items and brought them to the cash register, where he allegedly told the cashier he would not be paying for the items.

Read more: Kingston police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police say the man then implied he had a weapon in his jacket.

When the employee tried to stop the man, police say he fled from the store without the items.

He was last seen riding a black bicycle eastbound on Bay Street.

Despite what police called an extensive search, the man has yet to be found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous

