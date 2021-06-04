Fentanyl found, drug-impaired driving arrest laid during traffic stop in Selwyn Township: OPP

Two people from the Municipality of Trent Lakes face drug-related charges following a traffic complaint just north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township. The vehicle was located and police determined the driver was the influence of drugs.
A passenger was found in possession of fentanyl, OPP said.
Kimberly Rogers, 30, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Colin Hay, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs).
Both were released from custody. Rogers is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8 while Hay will appear on July 14.
