Fentanyl found, drug-impaired driving arrest laid during traffic stop in Selwyn Township: OPP

Two people from the Municipality of Trent Lakes face drug-related charges following a traffic complaint just north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township. The vehicle was located and police determined the driver was the influence of drugs.

A passenger was found in possession of fentanyl, OPP said.

Kimberly Rogers, 30, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Colin Hay, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs).

Both were released from custody. Rogers is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8 while Hay will appear on July 14.