2 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl seized from City of Kawartha Lakes residence: OPP

Two people face charges after police seized drugs from a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to OPP, as part of their investigation — which included the Peterborough Police Service — members of its community street crime unit, emergency response team and canine unit, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence on Hickory Beach Road, about 50 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Inside the house, investigators seized 57 grams of suspected cocaine, 1 gram of suspected fentanyl, $2,200 in cash and weigh scales.

Shirley Everson, 43, and Steven Norman, 41, both of the City of Kawartha Lake, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid other than heroin) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were later released from custody and scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, OPP said Wednesday.