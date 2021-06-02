Menu

Crime

2 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl seized from City of Kawartha Lakes residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 4:16 pm
Drug were seized following an investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP. View image in full screen
Drug were seized following an investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP. OPP

Two people face charges after police seized drugs from a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to OPP, as part of their investigation — which included the Peterborough Police Service — members of its community street crime unit, emergency response team and canine unit, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence on Hickory Beach Road, about 50 kilometres northeast of Lindsay.

Read more: 2 arrested after cocaine, blue fentanyl seized from Peterborough residence: police

Inside the house, investigators seized 57 grams of suspected cocaine, 1 gram of suspected fentanyl, $2,200 in cash and weigh scales.

Shirley Everson, 43, and Steven Norman, 41, both of the City of Kawartha Lake, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid other than heroin) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were later released from custody and scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, OPP said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
