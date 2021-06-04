Menu

Canada

Highway 40 East closed in Montreal’s West Island after truck clips traffic sign

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 8:46 am
The eastbound stretch of Highway 40 is closed Friday morning. View image in full screen
The eastbound stretch of Highway 40 is closed Friday morning. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Highway 40 eastbound is closed to traffic in Montreal’s West Island as work crews dismantle a crumbling traffic sign near the Morgan exit on Friday morning.

Gilles Payer, spokesperson for Quebec’s Transport Ministry, said the structure was deemed unsafe to use, which then forced the closure during the morning rush hour.

At around 5 a.m. Friday, a maintenance vehicle slammed into the over hanging structure and severely damaged the sign.

The Sûreté du Québec said the heavy truck’s equipment clipped and broke several of the steel beams on the sign.

The closure has led to significant traffic headaches for off-island drivers who were diverted to Highway 20.

The operation is expected to take several hours, according to the ministry.

Payer said eastbound traffic is scheduled to resume before noon.

