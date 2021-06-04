Calgary police search for missing nine-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a nine-year-old girl who went missing from the community of Braeside on Thursday night.

Police say Arika Kakakaway was last seen walking home from a friend’s house on Brackenridge Road S.W. around 9 p.m. but never made it home.

“Officers have been searching the area but have not been able to locate her,” police said in a news release.

View image in full screen Arika Kakakaway was wearing a pink and blue tie-dyed backpack. Calgary Police Service handout

Kakakaway is described as having brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair that is buzz cut at the back.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a pink and blue tie-dyed backpack, a blue sweater, blue jean shorts and checkered pink and purple Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.