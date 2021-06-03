Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s unbelievable’: Hamilton lottery winner can’t believe his luck

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2021 2:07 pm
Jamal Ludin of Hamilton says he plans to use his lottery winnings to purchase an investment property. View image in full screen
Jamal Ludin of Hamilton says he plans to use his lottery winnings to purchase an investment property. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

A Hamilton man is seeing dollar signs after playing the lottery.

Jamal Ludin won $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw on March 27.

Ludin, who calls himself a regular lottery player, was purchasing lottery tickets when he decided to check others from a previous draw.

Read more: ‘No one believed me!’ Woodstock man wins $15 million playing Lotto 6/49

“The ticket checker was displaying $100,000 and I thought there was something wrong with the machine,” Ludin said.

“I asked the store clerk to check my ticket and it was true, I won $100,000!”

Trending Stories

Ludin says he was excited to tell his wife and children about his windfall.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Montreal turns pizza-making habit into lottery for charity' Montreal turns pizza-making habit into lottery for charity
Montreal turns pizza-making habit into lottery for charity

“That day was a happy day,” he said. “It’s unbelievable!”

The 66-year-old Ludin plans to use the money to purchase an investment property.

The winning ticket was purchased at Honey Bee Food Mart on Redmond Drive in Hamilton.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagLottery tagOlg tagLotto 6-49 tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corp. tagLOTTO 6/49 Super Draw tagJamal Ludin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers