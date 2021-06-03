‘It’s unbelievable’: Hamilton lottery winner can’t believe his luck

A Hamilton man is seeing dollar signs after playing the lottery.
Jamal Ludin won $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw on March 27.
Ludin, who calls himself a regular lottery player, was purchasing lottery tickets when he decided to check others from a previous draw.
“The ticket checker was displaying $100,000 and I thought there was something wrong with the machine,” Ludin said.
“I asked the store clerk to check my ticket and it was true, I won $100,000!”
Ludin says he was excited to tell his wife and children about his windfall.
“That day was a happy day,” he said. “It’s unbelievable!”
The 66-year-old Ludin plans to use the money to purchase an investment property.
The winning ticket was purchased at Honey Bee Food Mart on Redmond Drive in Hamilton.
