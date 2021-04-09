‘No one believed me!’ Woodstock man wins $15 million playing Lotto 6/49

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old Woodstock, Ont., man is $15-million happier and breathing a sigh of relief after his lotto ticket came up with the winning numbers.

Peter Kinsman is the winner of the $15,035,008.70 Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the Feb. 10 draw.

Kinsman told staff at the prize centre in Toronto this win gives him relief and freedom.

“It’s a feeling of contentment,” he said.

When he went to check his ticket at the store, Kinsman said he thought the machine was broken.

“I was in disbelief until I brought it to the cashier to check.”

The win was not just hard for Kinsman to comprehend but his family and friends as well.

“All they said was, ‘Yeah, sure.’ No one believed me!” he laughed.

Kinsman plans to travel when it’s safe to do so again and share his winning with his children.

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.2 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,400 jackpot wins and 367 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

Due to the government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview.

OLG said winners with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options and those under $49,999.90 are asked to submit their claim by mail.