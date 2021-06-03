Airbnb extends ban on Alberta party houses through summer 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Though Alberta is slowly reopening and easing COVID-19 health restrictions, Airbnb will continue to bar patrons from hosting parties at listed properties.

The short-term vacation rental company said Thursday that a global ban on parties will be extended until at least the end of summer 2021.

The ban was initially announced in August 2020. At the time, Airbnb said it would remain in effect “indefinitely until further notice.”

The ban, as stated in the company’s party and events policy, prohibits gatherings of 16 people or more and “all disruptive events and parties.”

“Guests who are reported for throwing a disruptive party or violating our rules on gatherings of more than 16 people are subject to suspension or removal from Airbnb’s platform,” Airbnb said.

"We may also remove listings if we determine that a host has authorized a party that violates this policy."

In addition to the party ban, Airbnb is also warning guests and hosts they must adhere to all of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The company said it wants to make clear that “those violating Airbnb’s rules or Alberta’s public health rules risk suspensions or bans from our platform.”

“We will not tolerate behaviour that disrupts neighbourhoods,” Airbnb said in a post on its website.

Last fall, Airbnb cracked down on Alberta party houses and removed or suspended over 40 listings in the province.

The company also introduced a 24/7 neighbourhood support line in Canada so neighbours can contact them directly if they have concerns over an Airbnb listing in their area.

Airbnb’s party ban will be reviewed at the end of summer 2021 and another update is expected at that time.

In the United States, Airbnb will not allow guests without a history of positive reviews to make one-night reservations for entire homes during the July 4 weekend.

As of now, there’s no word if similar rules could be put in place in Canada.