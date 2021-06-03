Menu

Crime

RCMP charge 13-year-old girl in assault on 2 children in northern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 1:45 pm
RCMP launch internal investigation after relieving Maidstone, Sask. detachment commander of his duties. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said the children, ages 6 and 8, were assaulted on May 29 in a wooded area at Bells Point on Lac La Ronge First Nation. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP says they have charged a 13-year-old girl from the La Ronge area after two young children were reportedly assaulted.

Police said the children, ages 6 and 8, were assaulted on May 29 in a wooded area at Bells Point on Lac La Ronge First Nation.

Read more: Saskatoon fastball coach Ricky Davis pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The children sought help from a nearby home after the incident, police said.

They were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

RCMP has not stated the nature of their injuries and said no further information will be provided as it may potentially identify the youth.

Read more: Kindersley, Sask. mother guilty of manslaughter in killing of infant daughter

Police said the 13-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear Thursday morning in La Ronge provincial court.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
