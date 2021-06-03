Menu

News

Vancouver restaurants, culinary schools learn to adjust as B.C. emerges from COVID-19 slowdown

By Aaron McArthur & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver restaurants challenged to hire staff following COVID-19 slow down' Vancouver restaurants challenged to hire staff following COVID-19 slow down
Vancouver restaurants are celebrating a slow reopening from the pandemic but they're now facing a new challenge — a shortage of workers.

The uncertainty in the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic has trickled down to culinary schools.

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts normally has an enrolment of about 200. It’s slightly below that right now as restrictions on international students have put a dent in the school’s ability to recruit talent.

Click to play video: 'Believe BC: Victoria-based company ‘juices up’ its business' Believe BC: Victoria-based company ‘juices up’ its business
Believe BC: Victoria-based company ‘juices up’ its business

“It’s been such a trying time for the industry,” Sylvia Potvin of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts said. “A lot of people kind of feel like a yo-yo: you’re in, you’re out. It’s open. It’s closed. How are you supposed to pay your rent?”

During the shutdown, many wait and kitchen staff left the industry and found jobs elsewhere.

Now that the restrictions are easing, the issue will become more urgent for small operators as the summer progresses and government subsidies are slowly pulled back. Large restaurants and chains can hire hundreds of people and usually pay more.

Pent-up demand is good news for restaurants, but only if there isn’t a choke point with hiring people to serve guests.

Read more: With tourists gone amid COVID-19, B.C. small tour operators shift to cleaning coastline of debris

It’s forced Vancouver’s Fable Diner to think creatively.

Owner Ron MacGillivray has had to go on a hiring spree. During a recent lunch rush, his most experienced server had just three days of experience under her belt.

“It’s tough, usually the summertime you’re scrambling,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s just a constant thing, I think, in Vancouver.

“We’re hiring some staff that have no restaurant experience and we’ll bring them in now because we have our own online ordering platform. We do our own delivery.”

COVID-19 BC restaurants BC culinary schools BC restaurant jobs Vancouver culinary schools Vancouver restaurant industry Vancouver restaurant jobs Vancouver restaurants hiring

