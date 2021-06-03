Atlohsa hosts outdoor community healing space in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Atlohsa Family Healing Services is hosting a community healing space with a teepee and sacred fire in London, Ont., following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in B.C.’s Interior.

Atlohsa, a non-profit “dedicated to strengthening community through Indigenous-led programs and services,” says grief has resurfaced in many following the discovery and the impacts of the trauma associated with the residential school system are “undeniably experienced today.”

“This is an Indigenous-led community response to taking care of each other and ensuring that we have a safe space, a culturally relevant and appropriate space for us to take care of ourselves and pause for a moment just to memorialize these children and think of all the people right across the country who are impacted by this,” executive director Raymond Deleary told Global News.



“Really, what we are aiming to do is lessen the risk because re-triggering victims and survivors of any kind of abuse is a risky scenario.”

Deleary says the healing space allows Atlohsa to demonstrate “healthy ways of working through the cycles of emotion that take place.”

The sacred fire in Harris Park began Wednesday and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, Atlohsa says.

“This community fire is open to all community members to visit and make an offering. We are occupying this space respectfully and practising our inherent rights,” Atlohsa said in a statement.

“As we come together, please recognize that this is a sacred space that should be treated with the utmost respect. Social distancing protocols are in place, and we ask all visitors to adhere to those measures.”

During Thursday afternoon’s COVID-19 media briefing, Mayor Ed Holder took the opportunity to mention the healing space, saying it is “very much needed at this time of deep pain and, frankly, great suffering.”

“The fact that it’s outdoors and provides people with a safe space to gather is important. Given our current restrictions, without the space, it’s possible some people might not have that chance to properly grieve and come together,” he said.

“I plan on visiting the site later this afternoon to express my private condolences, and I encourage others to do the same as and whenever you are able.”

Deleary adds that reconciliation cannot happen without reckoning with the extent of the violence Indigenous people have suffered and continue to suffer.

“Part of what needs to happen first is the truth. And what we are seeing in this example, unfortunately, is that that is still being uncovered and there’s much, much to be uncovered yet.”

Southern Ontario was home to two residential schools: Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford and Mount Elgin Indian Residential School (also known as Muncey Institute) in Muncey.

Mohawk Institute was the longest continuously operating residential school, from 1885 to 1970. It was initially operated by the Anglican Church before the federal government assumed responsibility for the school in 1945, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

At least 48 children are known to have died while students of the school.

The Mount Elgin school ran from roughly 1850 to 1946 and was operated by the Methodist United Church. At least five of its students died during its operation.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access this 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

