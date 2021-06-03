COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Ontario residents who got AstraZeneca shot can now choose another brand for 2nd dose

Ontario has updated guidance on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine doses to allow those who got a first shot of AstraZeneca to get another brand such as Pfizer or Moderna if desired.

The change is effective June 4.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of those:

225 were in Toronto

167 were in Peel Region

28 were in York Region

44 were in Durham Region

18 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as case counts continue to trend downward marking the fourth day in a row it’s below 1,000 again. The provincial total now stands at 533,761.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,801 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 9.4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 97,066 vaccines (for a first shot) and 53,818 (for a second shot) in the last day. There are 834,981 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 128,559 variant cases, which is up by 914 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 954 variant cases which is up by 2 since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 2,921 variant cases which is up by 10 since the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,774 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 25 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 43 active cases among long-term care residents 74 active cases among staff — down by two and down by 18, respectively, in the last day.

