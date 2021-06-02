Menu

Canada

B.C. woman searches for Good Samaritans who helped chase down wallet thief

By Catherine Urquhart & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Stolen wallet returned on Commercial Drive' Stolen wallet returned on Commercial Drive
WATCH: A Vancouver Island woman is searching for a team of good Samaritans who came to her aid – after her wallet was stolen while she was walking on Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

A B.C. woman is searching for a group of Good Samaritans who came to her aid after a stranger took her wallet on Monday afternoon.

Courtenay Cullen said she’s not only grateful for their help, she wants others to know how the kindness of strangers can make all the difference.

Click to play video: 'B.C. kayaker helps rescue man stuck on a rock for 4 days' B.C. kayaker helps rescue man stuck on a rock for 4 days
B.C. kayaker helps rescue man stuck on a rock for 4 days – May 19, 2021

“Yesterday was such a huge example for me that Vancouver is still, and always has been, an amazing community,” she said.

Cullen said she was on Commercial Drive when she made a donation to a busker playing the flute. Soon after, a man slipped his hand into her purse, grabbed her wallet and took off. She dropped her bags and chased after him.

Read more: ‘A heroic act on river’s edge’: Good Samaritan saves drowning man in North Vancouver

“Other people started to chase him for me,” Cullen said. “It was amazing. People on bikes, people on foot. A man came out of his house to help. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The crowd caught up to the man who surrendered the wallet. Then they let him go.

Courtenay Cullen snapped a photo of the Good Samaritans who guarded her bags as she chased after the person who stole her wallet. View image in full screen
Courtenay Cullen snapped a photo of the Good Samaritans who guarded her bags as she chased after the person who stole her wallet.

While all that was going on, a second set of Good Samaritans guarded the bags Cullen had dropped to pursue the thief.

“I had the presence of mind finally at the end to take a photo of the second batch of amazing humans that helped me,” she said.

Cullen said she wanted to thank everyone who helped her that day.

“Even though one person had a poor instinct, 99 per cent of everybody else helped and had great instincts,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
