B.C. woman searches for Good Samaritans who helped chase down wallet thief

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman is searching for a group of Good Samaritans who came to her aid after a stranger took her wallet on Monday afternoon.

Courtenay Cullen said she’s not only grateful for their help, she wants others to know how the kindness of strangers can make all the difference.

1:53 B.C. kayaker helps rescue man stuck on a rock for 4 days B.C. kayaker helps rescue man stuck on a rock for 4 days – May 19, 2021

“Yesterday was such a huge example for me that Vancouver is still, and always has been, an amazing community,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cullen said she was on Commercial Drive when she made a donation to a busker playing the flute. Soon after, a man slipped his hand into her purse, grabbed her wallet and took off. She dropped her bags and chased after him.

“Other people started to chase him for me,” Cullen said. “It was amazing. People on bikes, people on foot. A man came out of his house to help. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The crowd caught up to the man who surrendered the wallet. Then they let him go.

View image in full screen Courtenay Cullen snapped a photo of the Good Samaritans who guarded her bags as she chased after the person who stole her wallet.

While all that was going on, a second set of Good Samaritans guarded the bags Cullen had dropped to pursue the thief.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had the presence of mind finally at the end to take a photo of the second batch of amazing humans that helped me,” she said.

Cullen said she wanted to thank everyone who helped her that day.

“Even though one person had a poor instinct, 99 per cent of everybody else helped and had great instincts,” she said.