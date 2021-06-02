Stay-at-home order lifted but public health guidelines still critical: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reminding everyone in its jurisdiction to maintain diligence in following public health guidance.

Even though the provincial stay-at-home order ended Wednesday, not much will change until the first phase of the new provincial reopening plan comes into effect and the MLHU stresses that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over.

“We are at a critical point of the pandemic’s third wave. Although we are seeing more people get vaccinated and case numbers in decline, mistakes now may end up being very costly,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says.

“We need people to continue following public health advice, avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of their household, and keeping up the effort to maintain physical distancing.”

The MLHU is reminding the public to avoid indoor gatherings with anyone outside of their household (those who live alone are encouraged to consider having contact with only one other household), to wear a mask, maintain two metres’ distance from others and wash hands frequently.

“Do not go to work if you are feeling sick,” the MLHU also says. “Visit an Assessment Centre to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you have been contacted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit or have been notified through the COVID-Alert notification app, of a close contact with a confirmed case.”

— with a file from Global News’ Nick Westoll.