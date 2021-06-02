SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Let’s Talk London with Jess Brady
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Stay-at-home order lifted but public health guidelines still critical: MLHU

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 2, 2021 4:11 pm
Young woman with a mask grocery shopping. View image in full screen
Young woman with a mask grocery shopping. Getty Images

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reminding everyone in its jurisdiction to maintain diligence in following public health guidance.

Even though the provincial stay-at-home order ended Wednesday, not much will change until the first phase of the new provincial reopening plan comes into effect and the MLHU stresses that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over.

Read more: Ontario step closer to reopening plan as COVID-19 stay-at-home order set to end

“We are at a critical point of the pandemic’s third wave. Although we are seeing more people get vaccinated and case numbers in decline, mistakes now may end up being very costly,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says.

Trending Stories

“We need people to continue following public health advice, avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of their household, and keeping up the effort to maintain physical distancing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

The MLHU is reminding the public to avoid indoor gatherings with anyone outside of their household (those who live alone are encouraged to consider having contact with only one other household), to wear a mask, maintain two metres’ distance from others and wash hands frequently.

“Do not go to work if you are feeling sick,” the MLHU also says. “Visit an Assessment Centre to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you have been contacted by the Middlesex-London Health Unit or have been notified through the COVID-Alert notification app, of a close contact with a confirmed case.”

— with a file from Global News’ Nick Westoll.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagThird Wave tagmlhu tagStay At Home tagOntario Reopening Plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers