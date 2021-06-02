COVID-19: Active cases fall to 75 for HKPR health unit; outbreak over at Campbellford Farm Supply

Send this page to someone via email

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit with 75 reported on Wednesday.

That’s down from 87 active cases reported on Tuesday and 116 on Monday. There were 183 active cases reported on May 28. Of the 75 active cases, 64 are in the Kawarthas (10 less than Tuesday) and 11 are in Northumberland County (two less) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

On Wednesday the health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19: four in the City of Kawartha Lake and one in Northumberland County.

There are now 1,923 resolved cases (17 more since Tuesday) which make up 93.3 per cent of the 2,059 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit for a second-straight day reported 730 variant cases. Variant cases include 372 in the Kawarthas (four more), 325 in Northumberland County (three more), and 33 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. As well, the outbreak declared May 19 at Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd. was described as over. Case details were never made available.

That leaves two active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Medi-Care Inc. in Lindsay: declared May 28, case details unavailable.

Central East Correctional Centre: declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of Monday, May 31, there were 74 active cases among inmates. That’s down from 116 reported on May 30 and 146 on May 27. At least nine staff have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 68 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized case to date: 75 — one more that since Tuesday, June 1. Four people are currently in an area hospital (three less than Tuesday’s update) with three in an intensive care unit (two less, the first change since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday (two less since Tuesday, June 1).

