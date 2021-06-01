Menu

Crime

Hamilton man arrested, charged for threats made to police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:10 pm
Hamilton police central station on King William Street in 2019. View image in full screen
Hamilton police central station on King William Street in 2019. Global News

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened through social media to “shoot up” Hamilton police’s central station.

Investigators with the technological crime unit say the 25-year-old from Hamilton was identified and arrested on Monday night following the discovery of numerous posts indicating his intent.

Read more: Hamilton man charged after allegedly threatening airport, hospital online

He’s facing a total of six charges including uttering a threat and failing to comply with his probation.

