Hamilton man arrested, charged for threats made to police

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened through social media to “shoot up” Hamilton police’s central station.
Investigators with the technological crime unit say the 25-year-old from Hamilton was identified and arrested on Monday night following the discovery of numerous posts indicating his intent.
He’s facing a total of six charges including uttering a threat and failing to comply with his probation.
