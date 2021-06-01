Hamilton man arrested, charged for threats made to police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened through social media to “shoot up” Hamilton police’s central station.

Investigators with the technological crime unit say the 25-year-old from Hamilton was identified and arrested on Monday night following the discovery of numerous posts indicating his intent.

He’s facing a total of six charges including uttering a threat and failing to comply with his probation.

Hamilton Police have charged a 25-year-old Hamilton man after threats were made on social media. READ MORE:https://t.co/uhluBpZGFh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 1, 2021

Advertisement