Crime

B.C. RCMP seek men alleged to have fired pellet gun at Chehalis Lake campsite

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 8:51 pm
RCMP are searching for two suspects in connection to an incident at Chehalis Lake.
Agassiz, B.C., RCMP have released a photo of suspects in an alleged assault at a Chehalis Lake campsite earlier this month.

RCMP say they received a report on May 23 that campers near the lake shot a pellet gun in the direction of a nearby campsite. The campers produced a machete, assaulted a female and demanded a family leave the area

Click to play video: 'Long weekend campers leave behind big mess at remote Harrison River site' Long weekend campers leave behind big mess at remote Harrison River site
Long weekend campers leave behind big mess at remote Harrison River site – Aug 5, 2020

The family fled the scene and reported the incident to police.

Trending Stories
RCMP said it is the second incident of violence and threats in an area campsite, and officers have stepped up patrols.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late 30s to early 40s, six feet tall with a black beard and medium-length black hair.

Read more: RCMP investigating, family shaken after shots fired on Alberta campsite: ‘A rifle… he’s shooting’

A second suspect is described as a Caucasian man, who is bald with a black goatee. He is believed to be around 40 years old and weighs approximately 250 to 300 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact RCMP.

