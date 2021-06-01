Menu

Canada

Ryerson University to rename journalism school publications ahead of new school year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 5:17 pm
A woman walks in front of Ryerson University signage on campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. View image in full screen
A woman walks in front of Ryerson University signage on campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Ryerson University’s school of journalism says it will rename two of its publications ahead of the new school year, dropping any reference to the man the school is named after.

The department says in a statement it will change the name of the Ryerson Review of Journalism magazine and the Ryersonian newspaper to remove the reference to Egerton Ryerson.

The school says Egerton Ryerson was “indisputably” one of the architects of the residential school system.

Read more: Technology uncovered remains at B.C. residential school but secrets still remain beneath the soil

The change comes after conversations with students who the school says felt that the “horrific legacy” of the residential school system was too great to continue using the Ryerson name in the mastheads.

The statement comes a day after a statue of Egerton Ryerson was vandalized with red paint and graffiti.

An evening vigil was held at the statue on Monday in memory of 215 children whose remains were found at the site of a former Kamloops, B.C. residential school.

Click to play video: 'The far-reaching impacts of devastating Kamloops site discovery' The far-reaching impacts of devastating Kamloops site discovery
The far-reaching impacts of devastating Kamloops site discovery

The school of journalism says a new committee has been formed to engage students in the process of renaming the mastheads and support Indigenous creatives in the design.

The school says its goal is to have new names in place for the newspaper and the magazine in the fall.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
