COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 3rd lowest daily infections of 2021

Saskatchewan reported its third-lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far this year as it added one to its death toll on Tuesday.

There have been 540 coronavirus-related deaths in the province to date. The recently deceased was in their 70s and from the central east zone, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Tuesday there were 86 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 46,748. This is the lowest daily increase of infections since Feb. 24 when 56 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 134 from 138 on Monday.

According to the provincial government, 42 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 10,774.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 108 patients with COVID-19: 85 are receiving inpatient care and 23 are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,272. It is the lowest number reported since March 17, when there were 1,264 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 45,022 following 181 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,719 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 863,005 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 730,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

