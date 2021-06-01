Premier Brian Pallister to hold press conference on ‘end of legislative session’

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the end of this year’s first legislative session.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Monday, a joint statement from the house leaders of the governing Progressive Conservatives, the NDP and the Manitoba Liberal Party said that for the remainder of the legislature session, only a few members will actually be present.

Just four government members, two opposition members and the Speaker will be in the chamber, with the vast majority of MLAs to participate virtually.

More to come.

Advertisement