Politics

Premier Brian Pallister to hold press conference on ‘end of legislative session’

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 3:10 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to his seat during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A Manitoba Hutterite minister is telling the province to stop identifying colonies where members have tested positive for COVID-19 because it is leading to stigmatization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba’s premier will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the end of this year’s first legislative session.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

On Monday, a joint statement from the house leaders of the governing Progressive Conservatives, the NDP and the Manitoba Liberal Party said that for the remainder of the legislature session, only a few members will actually be present.

Trending Stories

Just four government members, two opposition members and the Speaker will be in the chamber, with the vast majority of MLAs to participate virtually.

More to come.

