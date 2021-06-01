Body of missing diver recovered from Okanagan Lake: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake is over, say Kelowna RCMP, after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a member of the public spotted what appeared to be the body of a diver in the water, just south of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, just after 7 a.m.

“The body has been brought to shore, and the West Kelowna RCMP will be working with the BC Coroners Service as it continues its investigation,” police said in a press release.

Police say the body is believed to be that of Brian Lannon, who went missing on Saturday, May 15.

“A massive search has been ongoing for the body of a 52-year-old diver who went missing May 15, 2021, while recreationally diving near the W. R. Bennett Bridge,” said police.

“That search is now concluded.”

Lannon was a captain with Kamloops Fire Rescue, having served as a firefighter since 1994, according to his family.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), and the Kelowna and Kamloops Fire and Rescue for all their efforts over the past few weeks conducting this search,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“We would also like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers who are experiencing this terrible loss.”

