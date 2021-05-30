Search resumes for body of Kamloops firefighter presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Extensive search efforts resumed on Sunday with crews determined to recover the body of an off-duty firefighter presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and RCMP divers were once again searching the east end of the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna, B.C., after two possible areas were identified by sonar equipment.

Brian Lannon, 53, was recreationally scuba diving with his wife, Jennifer Cook, along with two local Kelowna divers, on Saturday, May 15 in Okanagan Lake.

1:35 Search for missing diver underway on Okanagan Lake Search for missing diver underway on Okanagan Lake – May 16, 2021

They completed a morning dive near the bridge without incident. During the second dive of the day, though, Lannon became separated from his diving partner, with the dive team losing contact with him, the family said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it became apparent that he had not resurfaced, his dive team began searching with the assistance of some local boaters and called for emergency response,” they said.

KFR, together with family and friends, is mourning the loss of our brother, Captain Brian Lannon.

On Saturday, May 15th, Brian was in Kelowna on his off-duty time, recreationally SCUBA diving with friends near the W.R. Bennett bridge… 1/4 pic.twitter.com/BnwtFhKMTp — Kamloops Fire Rescue (@KamFire) May 18, 2021

“The search for Brian has continued since then and has now become a recovery effort.”

The statement said Lannon’s family is very grateful for the efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and the RCMP’s dive team, Kelowna Fire Rescue and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

They also thanked Kamloops Fire Rescue for the overwhelming support it has provided.

Read more: Rescue mission turned recovery operation for missing diver in Okanagan Lake

Story continues below advertisement

Searchers have spent 10 days looking for Lannon.

1:51 Scuba diver perishes in Okanagan Lake Scuba diver perishes in Okanagan Lake – Sep 17, 2018

“Boaters are asked to not cross under the east side of Kelowna’s William R. Bennett Bridge today as their wake can create turbidity, making it harder to see images,” COSAR said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“It is also unsafe for divers.”

Lanon was a captain with Kamloops Fire Rescue, having served as a firefighter since 1994, according to his family.

“He was a much-loved husband, son, brother and uncle and a cherished friend to many.”