Only 45% of people in B.C. aged 70+ registered for vaccine, as officials continue reminders

All British Columbians who received a COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial online booking system was put in place on April 6 will receive a letter inviting them to book a second shot.

This includes mainly people over the age of 70 and anyone who booked before April 15.

As of mid-May, about 180,000 of B.C.’s 400,000 people who are 75 years of age and older had registered for the vaccine, or about 45 per cent.

The province has been reminding people for weeks to register online in the provincial system even if they have already received their first dose if they haven’t done so already.

Prior to the provincial system, booking vaccine appointments was done through the health authorities either online or over the phone.

2:09 Confusion over B.C.’s vaccination registration system Confusion over B.C.’s vaccination registration system – Mar 22, 2021

Questions have been raised about whether people will be notified when to get their second shot, how that B.C. has closed the gap between doses for Pfizer and Moderna from 13 weeks to eight weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have a record of your vaccination and your personal health number, but what we don’t have is that easy way to connect with you through text or phone,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“If you’re unsure, complete the two-minute registration process, and the system will immediately notify you whether you are in there or not. And many of you who may not be aware of this will be receiving a letter from us in the next few days with the information you need as well.”

Those living in long-term care are not required to register for a second shot.

2:28 COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for B.C. youth aged 12 to 17 COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for B.C. youth aged 12 to 17 – May 19, 2021

The province is set to start ramping up second shots as soon as it shifts the focus from getting a first shot to as many people as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“Registering with the Get Vaccinated immunization system is the fastest way to get both your first or your second dose. And particularly for anyone who was immunized prior to April 15, please go on the system and register. If you’re already in there, the system will now tell you that. There is no problem with registering more than once,” Henry said.

“We were building our registration system as we were delivering vaccine in the early parts of this immunization campaign.”