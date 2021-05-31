Menu

Canada

Via Rail posts smaller losses in 1st quarter thanks to federal funding help

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2021 9:33 pm
File - The VIA Rail Canada station in Halifax, N.S. View image in full screen
File - The VIA Rail Canada station in Halifax, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

Financial government support helped to cushion the blow for Via Rail created by an 81 per cent drop in passenger revenues in the first quarter.

The passenger rail service says it lost $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a $23.6-million loss a year earlier. The operating loss was $121.1 million, down from $151.7 million.

Passenger revenues fell to $8.8 million from $46.1 million as the number of passengers dwindled amid COVID-19 lockdowns to 127,000 from 643,000 in the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic took hold.

Read more: VIA Rail opens route from Winnipeg to Vancouver amid coronavirus

Via Rail cut operating expenses by 34.1 per cent to $133.6 million in part through temporary employee layoffs.

Trending Stories

The federal government contributed $143.1 million, down 10.7 per cent from $160.3 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Click to play video: '2021 Federal Budget: money for VIA Rail project, affordable housing, and child care' 2021 Federal Budget: money for VIA Rail project, affordable housing, and child care
2021 Federal Budget: money for VIA Rail project, affordable housing, and child care – Apr 20, 2021

This included $96.2 million in operating funds and $46.9 million in capital funding, compared with $104.8 million and $55.5 million, respectively, a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

“Transportation options have been severely impacted by the pandemic, but I would like to reiterate our commitment to resuming all routes across the country once conditions permit us to do so,” stated CEO Cynthia Garneau.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
