VIA Rail opens route from Winnipeg to Vancouver amid coronavirus

Winnipeggers can once again take a train to Vancouver amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted to its website, VIA Rail says it is reopening train travel between Winnipeg and Vancouver starting Friday.

“After a very thorough evaluation of our health and safety protocols, including physical distancing measures, enhanced air ventilation systems, and improved measures for passenger access and the protection of our employees, one weekly round-trip will be offered on this portion of the Canadian route,” the statement says.

The move is part of what VIA is calling a “gradual return to service” in Western Canada.

The Crown corporation says trains will be doing one round-trip per week between Winnipeg and Vancouver to start, and both Sleeper Plus (cabins for one and two passengers) as well as Economy classes will be offered. Prestige class will not be available.

VIA says passengers will be required to remain in their cabins or assigned seats during the trip and will also need to wear a mask at all times in stations and on board trains, except when in an enclosed cabin or shower, or temporarily while eating or drinking.

Dining cars will be open to Sleeper Plus passengers for breakfast and dinner, and a reservation system will be in place to control access. Lunch will be provided in-cabin only, and a new at-seat cart service is being offered to those in Economy class.

VIA says it will revise service offerings in the event of “major changes related to the health crisis.”

