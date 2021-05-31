Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops, Crime Stoppers release latest most wanted list

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:46 pm
Winnipeg's most wanted. Top (from left): Cyr, Mayham, Flett. Bottom (from left): Warren, Bruce, Cabeza, Parisian, Curtis. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's most wanted. Top (from left): Cyr, Mayham, Flett. Bottom (from left): Warren, Bruce, Cabeza, Parisian, Curtis. Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released the latest list of the city’s most-wanted people.

Anyone with information about anyone on the list is asked to call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

Shadow Flett began statutory release in early March after serving federal time for aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, and failing to comply with probation. Police say he breached the conditions of his release shortly afterward and is now wanted.

Shane Warren is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after officials say he breached his conditions April 8 — less than a month after he began statutory release. Warren had been imprisoned for possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime.

Chad Mayhan was behind bars for weapons possession, use of a firearm, and armed robbery, among other charges. He began statutory release March 5, but a warrant was issued for his arrest a few weeks later after he was accused of breaching conditions.

Read more: Wanted Winnipeg man caught in Powerview: RCMP

Cheyenne Bruce was convicted of several offences, breaking and entering, identity theft, committing fraud, and assaulting a police officer. She was released in June of last year and found to have breached the conditions of her release a month later.

Erik Ramos Cabeza was convicted of sexual interference with a seven-year-old child. He appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada, and when the appeal failed and was dismissed, he didn’t turn himself back into custody. Police are concerned he may flee to his birthplace of Guatemala.

Kyle Parisian, sentenced for aggravated assault and robbery, breached the conditions of his release last fall, police say. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Larry Curtis has not been seen since January 2019, when he received statutory release while serving a federal sentence for robbery.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Matthew Cyr in October 2020, after he had been found to have breached the conditions of his release. Cyr was incarcerated for possessing a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Winnipeg Police pilot project on domestic calls – Mar 29, 2021
